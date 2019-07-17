Ayesha Curry Shows Off Amazing Legs In Micro Miniskirt At Her Latest Restaurant Opening

Ayesha Curry is showing that her husband isn’t the only one in great shape.

The wife of NBA star Stephen Curry showed off her incredibly well-toned legs this week as she celebrated the opening of her fourth restaurant. Ayesha took to Instagram to give fans the news, posing at the restaurant in a very revealing mini skirt.

The post got some viral attention and earned a write-up from OK! Magazine, which noted Ayesha’s stunning look in one of the photos she posted.

“Ayesha posed in metallic heals, a micro miniskirt, and a pink jacket with her hair in a half-up, half-down ‘do,” the report noted. “The jacket had huge bright red lips printed on the back with a lit cigarette hanging from the lower lip.”

Though she may have gained fame thanks to her NBA MVP husband, Ayesha Curry has become a star in her own right. The 30-year-old developed a very popular cooking and lifestyle blog that led Ayesha to branch out, starting her own company, hosting a show on Food Network called Ayesha’s Homemade, and now opening a series of restaurants.

As KUSI reported, Ayesha teamed up with celebrity chef Michael Mina for the opening of her latest restaurant. The report noted that International Smoke actually started as a pop-up restaurant in San Francisco, leading to the opening of a full location in Del Mar that marked the fourth location for the growing chain.

“The concept aims to deliver a communal dining environment with a menu of shareable dishes and tableside culinary experiences alongside a hand-picked selection of beers on tap and craft cocktail menu,” the report noted.

The restaurant has gotten some famous guests. Back in February, former President Barack Obama visited the San Francisco location, OK! Magazine noted. Obama dined with the couple, and Ayesha shared a picture on her Instagram account.

Loading...

Ayesha Curry has tried to use her spotlight for good as well, promoting body positivity and lashing out against body shamers. Earlier this year, she took on users who left mean-spirited comments on a picture she posted of the family celebrating the Golden State Warriors winning the Western Conference title and moving on the NBA Finals.

As People magazine noted, some people left mean comments body-shaming their youngest child and questioning whether Ayesha Curry might be pregnant again, but she deflected with a joke that she is tired from carrying around her “30-pound” baby. Some users didn’t seem to appreciate her joke, admonishing Ayesha for feeding the baby too much, but she responded: “excuse you? No. Just no.”