Kelly Gale Flaunts Flawless Bikini Body In Skimpy Red Two-Piece

Kelly Gale has never held back from showing off her incredible bikini body on Instagram, and did just that this week with a sizzling new post that is certainly not going unnoticed.

The latest skin-baring addition to Kelly’s feed was uploaded to her page on Tuesday, July 16, and her 1.1 million followers are going absolutely crazy for it. In the photo, the 24-year-old posed outside, finding shade underneath a luxurious bungalow that aided to the tropical vibes the snap exuded. Behind her was the gorgeous, cloudless sky and crystal-clear ocean water, which the Victoria’s Secret model was dressed to take a dip in.

Kelly sent pulses racing in a seriously skimpy bikini that left very little to the imagination. The triangle-shaped top hardly contained the babe’s voluptuous assets, which spilled out of it from every angle. A small, gold ring connected the piece right in the middle of her chest, drawing eyes even more to the insane amount of cleavage that was left on display in the tiny top.

Kelly’s matching bikini bottoms were just as risque, if not more. Its scandalous high-cut design left the model’s curves exposed, and did nothing to cover her long, toned legs that she stretched out in front of her. The thin waistband of the number was also accented by the same metal rings, and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and rock-hard abs that, alone, were sure to turn some heads.

The Swedish bombshell added a dainty necklace to the look, and wore a pair of trendy round sunglasses to shade herself from the golden sun. Her brunette tresses were worn down in loose, natural waves that spilled behind her back, while a few wisps dropped in front of her shoulder to frame her face and striking features.

One glance at the photo makes it clear why — at the time of this writing — it has racked up nearly 35,000 likes after just six hours of going live to Instagram. Dozens took their love for the snap to the comments section as well, where they showered the stunner with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Your body is more than goals,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “goddess.”

“How can a human being be so perfect?” questioned a third.

Kelly’s new social media post today is only the most recent time she’s showed off her incredible figure. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe shared an even more NSFW photo over the weekend that captured her going topless on the beach — a look that drove her followers absolutely wild.