Kylie Jenner Is Smoking Hot In Black Bikini On Instagram

Kylie Jenner delighted her social media followers this week when she posted some sexy snapshots of herself wearing a skimpy black bikini.

On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram story and feed to share photos and video of herself rocking a tiny black bikini.

In the sexy snaps, Jenner is seen flaunting her flawless figure in the swimwear, which put her ample cleavage, flat tummy, toned abs, and lean legs on full display.

Kylie has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fall down her back and reaches her waist.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also donned a full face of makeup in the snaps, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip. She also accessorizes with a pair of long, dangling gold earrings hanging down to her chin.

Kylie tells her social media followers that it’s almost Leo season, and asks them who else is a fellow Leo.

On her Instagram story, Jenner tells her fans to comment with a lion emoji to let her know that they are Leos, much like herself as she gears up to celebrate her 22nd birthday on August 10.

As previously reported by Fox News, Kylie Jenner recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself looking out over the beach. In the caption, she opened up about her struggles with mental health, and losing friends.

“I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength. growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal. I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes,” Kylie wrote in the caption of the photo.

“My first tattoo was ‘sanity’ to remind myself everyday to keep it. I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby i dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. my life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface,” Jenner added.

It seems that Kylie is opening up about the amount of hate and judgment she sometimes gets online and the fact that she is still a person with real feelings despite being a reality TV star and one of the youngest billionaires of all-time.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner by following her on Instagram.