Cara de la Hoyde Bares It All & Fans Mistake Her For Kylie Jenner In Nude Snapshot

Former Love Island winner and The Only Way is Essex star Cara de la Hoyde sent the temperatures of her 1.1 million Instagram followers soaring when she stripped down to her birthday suit in her latest sizzling snapshot.

The nude snap featured Cara rocking her birthday suit, a few pieces of jewelry, and a cute sun hat. Despite being fully naked in the photo, the TV personality posed and crossed her limbs in a classy manner that concealed all of her more intimate areas.

With one arm wrapped across her bare busty bosom and tucked under her elbow, her other hand pulled the brim of her hat down just enough to shield her face from the camera as well.

While a large portion of her nude body was darkened by the shadow of her sun hat, Cara still managed to flaunt her smooth sun-kissed skin as the clear blue pool water glistened in the background.

Posted to her profile just six hours ago, her followers quickly showered the racy snapshot with nearly 4,000 likes an hour.

While the photo hasn’t accumulated nearly as many comments as likes, many of those who have commented couldn’t help but notice the resemblance between Cara and Kylie Jenner. Some of the TOWIE stars’ fans even took issue with people noting the similarities between her and Jenner.

“Wait for the hateful comments to flood in criticising you because you’ve ‘copied’ Kylie Jenner,” one follower penned with an eye roll emoji, before adding “you look stunning” with a heart emoji.

A second added, “I really just thought you were Kylie Jenner.”

Some of those who didn’t notice the resemblance to Jenner fixated on how stunning she looked despite having given birth to her son just two years ago.

“How have you had a child man you are unreal!” One follower gushed.

Geordie Shore alum Victoria Pattison found herself so stunned by the photo that she penned the word “Jesus,” followed by a heart emoji shortly after Cara shared the revealing snap on her Instagram.

The nude photo comes just hours after Cara shared a video containing clips from her and Nathan Massey’s wedding.

As The Inquisitr reported on Sunday, Cara and Nathan recently got married during a private ceremony with close friends, family members, and their son. The duo has been a happy couple since they fell in love after meeting during the 2016 season of Love Island.

In addition to Kylie Jenner, Cara’s fans have also recently noted she could pass as Kourtney Kardashian’s doppelganger.