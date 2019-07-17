NBA Rumors: GSW Could Explore Possibility Of Trading Draymond Green, ‘SB Nation’ Predicts

Is Draymond Green the next superstar to be traded?

The 2019 NBA offseason featured several crazy transactions with numerous NBA superstars choosing to leave their respective teams to chase for an NBA championship title somewhere else. One of the NBA teams who took a huge blow this summer is the Golden State Warriors. After a failed three-peat, the Warriors ended up losing Kevin Durant in the 2019 NBA free agency period.

The departure of Durant — as well as his Achilles injury, had he stayed with the team — undeniably hurt the Warriors’ chances of reclaiming the throne in the 2019-20 NBA season. Still, with the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, Golden State remains a legitimate threat in the deep Western Conference. However, the Warriors may not be done in making moves as according to Tom Ziller of SB Nation, they have one of the three NBA superstars whom he believes will change teams.

In his recent article, SB Nation‘s Tom Ziller explained why the Warriors could explore the possibility of trading Draymond Green.

“First, Green’s value is the most likely to falter. He didn’t start last season in shape and it showed. That’s what made his late-season revival (after a crash diet) so magical: he was the Draymond of old, almost suddenly. Can the Warriors expect that every single night? Second, Green has had some run-ins with Steve Kerr and the front office. Don’t forget that the Warriors suspended Green one game when he had his public screaming match with Kevin Durant last season. I promise you Green hasn’t forgotten. Third, Green is signed to Klutch Sports. Rich Paul’s players move. “

He's so good, they named a stat after him. Draymond Green leads the league in DRAYMOND, a new metric that rates him as the top defender in the NBA (via @Wittnessed)https://t.co/ej3hexXPLl pic.twitter.com/XyFobCJo3h — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 9, 2019

Draymond Green is currently entering the final year of the five-year, $82 million contract he signed with the Warriors in the summer of 2015. Since the 2018 NBA offseason, reports are circulating that Green has no intention of taking a huge pay cut and is expected to demand the same contract Warriors’ core players Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson signed when they become unrestricted free agents. Green has been one of the major reasons behind the Warriors’ success in the last five years, but it remains a big question mark if Golden State is willing to throw away a huge amount of money and be buried deep in luxury tax hell to keep the All-Star power forward on their roster.

If they have no intention of giving him a max contract, the Warriors are better off trading Green before next year’s February NBA trade deadline instead of losing him in free agency without getting anything in return. Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several NBA teams who want to boost their chance of winning the 2020 NBA championship title are expected to express strong interest in adding Green to their roster. One of the intriguing trade destinations for Green is the Los Angeles Lakers, where agent Rich Paul’s biggest client and close pal, LeBron James, currently plays.