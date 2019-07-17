John Paul Stevens Dead, Supreme Court Justice Passed Away At 99

Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens has passed away, TMZ reports. Stevens, the third-longest serving justice in History, was 99.

According to a press release from the Supreme Court’s Office of Public Information, Stevens dies at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, following complications from a stroke he suffered the day prior. A widow at the time of his passing — Stevens’ wife, Maryan Mulholland Simon, died in 2015 — he is said to have died “peacefully, with his daughters by his side.”

Stevens was nominated for the bench in 1975 by President Gerald Ford. Like all Supreme Court justices, he was given a lifetime appointment. Stevens chose to retire in 2010 during the first term of President Barack Obama; he was succeeded by Justice Elena Kagan. Obama presented Stevens with the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Prior to ascending to the role of associate justice on the nation’s highest court, Stevens served as an appellate judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, an appointment he received in 1970 from President Richard Nixon. Stevens was a registered Republican, having received his appointments from Republican presidents — but was long considered a liberal voice in the Supreme Court chambers.

Prominent figures have taken to social media to share their condolences following Stevens’ passing.

Journalist Dan Rather tweeted that Stevens was “a passionate voice for justice” with a “tireless and deeply-held belief in a broad vision of the American story.”

“From breaking codes in World War II to breaking down barriers for civil rights, Justice John Paul Stevens lived up to those words above the Court: Equal Justice Under Law. Our nation was better for his service and we mourn his loss,” Sen. Kamala Harris said on Twitter.