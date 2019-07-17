Bianca Devins Death Pictures: Users Push Back As Images Of Slain Teenager Spread Across Social Media

Pictures of slain teen Bianca Devins are spreading across social media after her murder this week, and some users are now pushing back.

This week, police in Utica, New York, said the 17-year-old was killed after having her throat cut by a man she knew, 21-year-old Brandon Clark. As Fast Company reported, Clark allegedly took pictures of her bloody body and posted them online before trying to take his own life, and the images quickly spread across social media.

Devins had a significant following on Instagram, and interest in the grisly photo of her murder drew interest on that site and other social media. The pictures drew strong pushback from many online and even from Devins’ family. As Rolling Stone noted, her stepmother posted an impassioned plea for people to stop spreading the images.

“I will FOREVER have those images in my mind when I think of her. When I close my eyes, those images haunt me,” she wrote.

“How about we have some f***ing consideration for her Mother, Sister, Step sisters and brother, Step Mother and Step Father, her Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews and her friends. How about we have some f**king consideration FOR HER!!!”

As Fast Company noted, many social media users tried to drown out the flood of pictures of the slain Bianca Devins by posting pictures of pink clouds and other pink images in the hopes of overshadowing the photos of her death.

Brandon Clark brutally killed 17-year-old Bianca Devins and posted photos of her body on social media, reportedly because she flirted with another guy in front of him at a concert. His IG was live for hours, and the photos were widely shared on Insta: https://t.co/3pO347lio9 — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) July 15, 2019

“Please help drown out the pics by tagging her and using the hashtags,” a user wrote on one of the most popular pictures in response to the gruesome photos.

As Rolling Stone noted, social media platforms have been responding by taking down the pictures of Devins, but they could not keep up with the flood of new images being posted. As one social media influencer told the outlet, there was a new photo tagged with her name added every five minutes, showing up at a rate faster than the site could keep up with taking others down.

Sites including Instagram and Twitter said that the images were being taken down, but despite the efforts, the pictures of the bloody aftermath of Devins’ death were still showing up in Instagram searches as of Monday evening.

While social media companies are responding to the onslaught of pictures of Bianca Devins after her passing, police in Utica are continuing to investigate her death. Brandon Clark was charged with second-degree murder and was being held in jail after undergoing surgery for the injuries he suffered during his suicide attempt.