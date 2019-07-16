From Twitter Flirt To Beachfront Proposal: See Sarah Hyland’s Stunning Engagement Pics

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are officially engaged. The Modern Family actress announced the news approximately one hour ago via a touching Instagram post. The 28-year-old appeared to have gotten the ultimate fairytale proposal from her Bachelorette star man – photos showed an isolated beach setting and all the romance in the world.

Sarah’s announcement update opened up with a picture of Wells down on one knee near lapping waves. Sarah was wearing a stunning floral-print dress in light pinks and whites. The cut-out number was summery, girly, and cut-out at the back. This picture didn’t just highlight her killer legs and golden tan, though. Sarah had her hand to her mouth in what appeared to be shock as her now-fiancé got down on one knee to pop the question. The 35-year-old was smiling as he looked up at his lady, while Wells was wearing shades, his expression of hope and joy was clearly visible.

It looks like the big question went down well.

Sarah’s second photo showed the couple smiling as she displayed her engagement ring. Wells was holding Sarah’s hand here – their smiles couldn’t have been bigger. Of course, fans are going to want a kiss, and they got it in the third photo, which showed the lovebirds locking lips near a thatched roof. Sarah had her arms around Wells’ face while he held her waist.

The fourth and fifth snaps sent out displays of affection via a close-up hug and a beachfront kiss. The caption from Sarah seemed to suggest that she was the happiest girl in the world.

As People reports, the couple first started interacting via some Twitter flirting back in 2016, although it took until the following year for them to be a proper couple. In August of last year, the two moved in together, with Sarah opening up to People on the step.

“I think we’re in the honeymoon phase of living together. It’s good that nothing is already starting, because then I think that would be a bad sign,” she said.

Sarah’s announcement today hasn’t gone unnoticed. A wave of congratulations has poured in from the star’s fans, and likewise from the celebrity world. Sarah’s update was only one hour old before having received likes from co-star Ariel Winter, alongside Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens.

Wells himself replied to Sarah’s snaps.

“It takes two! Well 5 including the doggos! Love you more bab…fiancé!” he wrote in his comment, which got over 2,500 likes in just 25 minutes, including a few from celebrities such as Tisdale, Rumer Willis, and Brittany Snow.