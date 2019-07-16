Kylie Jenner & Sofia Richie’s Relationship Is Reportedly ‘Flourishing’ Since Fallout With Jordyn Woods

Since ending a longstanding friendship with Jordyn Woods earlier this year, Kylie Jenner is reportedly keeping her current circle tight-knit.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO has been spending time with other friends since Woods moved out of her house shortly after being seen with Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson in February. Hollywood Life reports that falling out with Woods caused Jenner to focus on the people who she has developed strong relationships with over the years. One of the main people in her corner has reportedly been Sofia Richie. Richie, who is dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, has reportedly been closer than ever to Jenner.

“Since her friendship with Jordyn ended, Kylie has had the time to nurture her friendship with Sofia more and it’s flourishing. Who knows if that would’ve happened otherwise,” a source told the outlet. “But, it’s funny how life works out.”

The source also added that the life-changing breakup with her former best friend caused a “major shift” to Jenner’s life. The Inquisitr previously reported that Jenner shared similar sentiments on a clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians. When asked by her sister Khloe if she misses Woods, Jenner said that the dissolved friendship “needed to happen,” and felt that she was too dependent on Woods, referring to her as a “security blanket.”

“She went from spending so much of her time with Jordyn, that she had to find other ways to fill that space in her life,” a source said.

Since the friendship ended, both Jenner and Woods have shared positive comments about each other publicly. Jenner herself had only mentioned the situation on KUWTK after the entire scandal was brought to light on the show’s two-part season finale. The two were also recently in the same room together back in June for mutual friend Stassie Karanikolaou’s birthday and were reportedly cordial.

Loading...

In addition to Richie, Jenner is currently celebrating with her other friends. The billionaire influencer has been on a girls’ trip since Saturday, July 13. While her boyfriend Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi are with her on the trip, Jenner also invited Ariel Tejada, Victoria Villarroel, Karanikolaou and more on a private jet to Turks and Caicos. Jenner has been sharing stunning photos since then — some by herself and some with her crew.

In one photo, Richie and Jenner are both wearing black bikinis and matching Gucci hats as they pose for the camera for Jenner’s 140 million Instagram followers. Richie shared the same photo on her Instagram page.