Mandy Moore Reacts To Finally Getting Her First Emmy Nomination For ‘This Is Us’

The NBC star says her 'mind melted' when she got the exciting news.

Mandy Moore is finally an Emmy nominee. The This Is Us star has been nominated in the Primetime Emmy Awards’ Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category alongside Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Viola Davis (How To Get Away With Murder), Laura Linney (Ozark), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), and Robin Wright (House of Cards), E! News reports.

Moore, who plays matriarch Rebecca Pearson on NBC’s This Is Us, joins her repeatedly nominated co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia for the 2019 honor. The actress told Deadline that she never imagined she would receive such recognition from the Television Academy.

“It hasn’t sunk in. Not sure if it ever will. I’ve never dreamed of something like this. I’m really blown away. To say this is unexpected is a huge understatement.”

After her Emmy nomination was announced, Mandy Moore posted a sweet video to Twitter to address her fans. In the video, which you can see below, Moore thanked the Television Academy for the honor and revealed that she got the happy news after coming out of a Soul Cycle class to find her phone blowing up. After she was informed by her husband that she “did it” and scored an Emmy nomination, Moore said her “mind melted” and “time stopped.”

“I’m so grateful,” Moore said. “It’s so unexpected.”

Moore also congratulated the other nominated This Is Us actors and composer Sid Siddhartha Khosla for their Emmy nominations, before saying she is so proud of the work they all do and that they get to celebrate as a family. Moore added that she is “on cloud nine.”

Although Mandy Moore didn’t expect to get an Emmy nod, she did admit to Deadline that her prematurely widowed character stepped things up last season and is “finally getting her credit as a fellow superhero” along with Ventimiglia’s Jack Pearson. In Season 3, viewers saw the 1990s era Rebecca deal with the aftermath of her husband Jack’s sudden death.

“This last season we saw her grappling with being a widow and being a single parent and watching the kids go off to college and graduate and picking up the pieces of her shattered life to figure out what she was going to do next. That’s all very real and resonant.”

The season ended with a shocking look at future Rebecca, presumably on her deathbed, as Moore aged 50 years with the help of a grueling prosthetics process.

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman previously told Entertainment Tonight that he felt that Moore had been “underrated” for her performance on the NBC drama.

“Personally for me, I think Mandy has been underrated with what she’s doing on the show,” Fogelman said in 2017.

Two years later, the hardworking This Is Us star is finally getting the recognition she deserves.

This Is Us returns to NBC for its fourth season and 55th episode on Tuesday, September 24 at 9 p.m.