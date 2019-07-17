Soaking Wet Gisele Sizzles In Thong Bikini While Making Out With Husband Tom Brady In The Ocean

After over 10 years of wedded bliss, Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are still head over heels in love with each other.

The famous couple has made their love no secret in the past with both of them regularly gushing over one another on social media. Whether it’s Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, a birthday, or even a Super Bowl win, the two always seem to make time to sing one another’s praises for their fans. Currently, the famous couple is vacationing in Costa Rica and they seemed like two teens in love in photos shared by The Daily Mail.

In one of the shots, the couple appear together in the shallow ocean water with the waves hitting at their knees. The two look totally in love as they make out, grabbing each other’s derrieres in the process. The model’s killer figure is fully on display in the shot as she rocks a bright floral bikini that leaves little to the imagination with a thong back and tiny triangle top. She wears her long tresses slicked back and soaking wet in most of the images while going makeup-free for the occasion.

Brady looked equally as good as his wife, sporting a pair of short blue swim trunks that showcased his toned legs and arms. It is unclear if the duo was vacationing for any specific reason or just because but the publication does note that Gisele’s birthday is just two days away. On Mother’s Day, Brady took to his Instagram page to share a sweet photo of his wife and kids along with an even sweeter caption.

“Happy Mother’s Day and thank you for loving us the way that you do! This picture sums it up! Your family loves being with you cuddling and laughing! We rely on you to hold us up when we are down,” he wrote. “You are the rock that holds our family together. And we thank you for being so positive and optimistic….ALWAYS…even when we don’t always want to be that! We love you so much!”

It comes as no shock that the heartwarming post earned the NFL star a ton of attention from fans with over 228,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments. In turn, Gisele later took to her own Instagram account on Father’s Day, sharing a special post to honor her man. Like her husband’s post, this particular image earned the model a ton of attention from her fans with over 370,000 likes in addition to 1,400 plus comments.

What a sweet couple!