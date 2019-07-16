Irina Shayk Is Single & Sexy While Showing Off Her Curves Following Bradley Cooper Split

Irina Shayk’s recent split from her baby daddy, Bradley Cooper, hasn’t impacted her sexy style. The model showed off her curves this week as she hit the town with her daughter, Lea.

According to the Daily Mail, Irina Shayk stunned in a tiny, curve-hugging ensemble as she ran errands in New York City with her 2-year-old daughter on Tuesday.

The model donned a pair of form-fitting black Adidas track pants that flaunted her curvy backside, as well as a teeny tiny white crop top, that showed off her flat tummy and rock hard abs.

Shayk had her long, dark hair styled in loose waves that fell down her back and over her shoulders as she covered her mane with a black baseball cap.

She also donned a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and light pink color on her lips.

Irina accessorized her casual look by rocking a pair of trendy sunglasses and large, gold hoop earrings. She added some black sneakers as she pushed her little girl in a stroller as they walked the streets of The Big Apple together just weeks following Shayk’s split from Cooper.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper split earlier this year, ending their four-year relationship after months of rumors that they had been on the rocks, and that Cooper’s A Star is Born co-star, Lady Gaga, may have been getting in between the couple.

“Bradley’s relationship with baby mama Irina began to really fall apart when he started filming with Gaga and she accused him numerous times of cheating on her with his co-star,” an insider told Metro.

“Ever since then, Irina has not been able to trust Bradley at all,” the source added, revealing that Cooper and Shayk would often “fight whenever they were together.”

Meanwhile, People Magazine‘s sources revealed that Bradley and Gaga share an “overwhelming connection” to each other and that all the traveling they had to do to promote the movie, as well as their multiple appearances together during awards season, only strengthened their bond. The outlet claimed that this hurt Cooper’s already rocky relationship with Shayk.

Bradley and Irina are now reportedly dedicated to having a good co-parenting relationship for their daughter following the breakup.

Fans can see more of Irina Shayk’s sexy photos, and life after her split with Bradley Cooper, by following the model on Instagram.