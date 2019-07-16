Haley Kalil Flaunts Endless Curves In Tight Yellow One-Piece On Instagram

Haley Kalil is showing off her famous curves in a steamy new Instagram post that is getting her fans talking for all the right reasons.

The newest addition to the babe’s account on the social media platform was shared on Tuesday, July 16. While the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model had spent the last few days in Miami, Florida for the publication’s annual S.I. Swim Search runway show, the geotag in today’s upload placed her in Tulum. Despite the location change, one thing that has stayed constant in Haley’s recent Instagram posts is that she’s been sporting some sexy swimwear, and today’s attire was certainly hard to ignore.

The model posed against a blank, white wall in the sizzling shot, striking a fierce pose while wearing an eye-popping yellow one-piece that left very little to the imagination. In front of her chest, the red-headed bombshell held a large palm leaf, though it was hardly enough to cover up her flawless physique. The swimsuit was from the popular clothing retailer Forever 21 and clung tight to the stunner’s famous curves to emphasize her hourglass figure. It featured buckled shoulder straps for a unique flair, as well as a scandalous high-cut design that exposed Haley’s curves and long, toned legs almost in their entirety.

Haley’s signature red tresses were messily strewn all around her head and cascaded over her shoulders to perfectly frame her face. She completed her sexy look by sporting a gorgeous makeup look consisting of a glossy lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her piercing brown eyes pop as she peered at the camera with a sultry stare.

Many of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition Rookie’s 273,000 Instagram followers took notice of the steamy new snap on her page. At the time of this writing, the post has racked up nearly 5,000 likes after just five hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Omg you are so stunning!” one person wrote, while another said she was “goals.”

“My favorite picture of you,” commented a third.

Over the weekend, Haley and a number of the other Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition models hit the runway for the S.I. Swim Search runway show. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty showed off one of her looks from the event yesterday, sending temperatures soaring in a sexy, animal print string bikini that left very little to the imagination and drove her fans absolutely wild.