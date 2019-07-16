Aubrey O’Day Bares Backside In Bikini To Promote ‘Ex On The Beach,’ Reveals Donald Trump Jr. Is Her Soulmate

Singer Aubrey O’Day is back at it again on MTV — the network she says birthed her — for Season 3 of Ex On The Beach. The show returns tonight at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, and O’Day faces her ex-boyfriend washing ashore and possible revenge.

In advance of the show’s premiere, O’Day posed in a revealing mint green bikini showing off her curvaceous backside. In the image, the Dumblonde singer perched on her knees atop a rock, with her back facing the camera. Wearing sunglasses, O’Day gazed up, showing off a fierce profile. The ruffled top tied around the singer’s neck and the rest remained open, showing off her nipped-in waist along with ample side cleavage. The tied bikini bottoms hicked up to show off O’Day’s assets to the fullest extent.

In the caption, O’Day revealed that President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. is her soulmate, and she discussed a bit about her ex-boyfriend, Jersey Shore‘s DJ Pauly D, aka Paul D. DelVecchio Jr. Recently, O’Day appeared with DelVecchio on Marriage Bootcamp. As for Trump Jr., O’Day met him when she starred on the president’s reality TV show The Celebrity Apprentice, and the two reportedly had an affair. Since their affair, Trump Jr. divorced his wife, Vanessa Trump, and has since moved on to former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle.

According to an MTV report, the Danity Kane singer said, “Don Trump Jr. is an ex — he’s my soulmate.”

O’Day’s followers quickly liked her post with nearly 50,000 pressing the like button within hours of her share. They also replied, sharing their excitement about seeing her on reality TV once again.

“Can’t wait to watch you on ex on the beach! I’ve always loved you!” exclaimed one happy fan.

“Love you so much and will support you in everything you do,” replied another.

Other followers encouraged the singer to continue looking for love apart from Trump Jr., considering all that has gone on over the past several years.

Loading...

Recently, O’Day and her fellow Dumblonde member Shannon Bex reunited with former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard to reboot the group that formed on MTV’s Making The Band. They call Danity Kane’s third incarnation DK3, and the threesome has played several dates on their “The Universe Is Undefeated Tour” over the last several months.

With Diddy’s recent confirmation that the show is coming back, people have taken to social media to ask him to finish what he started with Danity Kane.

Fans of O’Day can get their fix when they tune in tonight to see how things go with her latest reality TV show on MTV.