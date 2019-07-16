‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Flaunts Curves In Blue Bikini

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is flaunting her curves in her latest social media photo.

On Tuesday, Kailyn took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself and her tired son, Lux, as they relaxed on a boat.

In the photo, Lowry flaunts her ample cleavage in a blue bikini top. The sports bra-styled top also showed off Kailyn’s elaborate tattoos.

Lowry added a pair of high-waisted bottoms and had her long, blonde hair thrown up into a messy bun on top of her head. She also rocked a minimal makeup look, which included a bronzed glow, fresh face, and nude lips.

The reality star accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses, a dainty gold chain around her neck, and a bracelet on her wrist.

Meanwhile, her youngest son, Lux, is seen fast asleep next to her as he’s being covered up with a towel.

Kailyn smiles in the photo as a gorgeous blue sky and glowing sunset can be seen behind her. The clear, blue ocean waves are also in plain sight as the mother-of-three reveals that the photo was taken during a vacation to Lahaina, Hawaii, with her close friend and co-star, Leah Messer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there has been a lot of drama surrounding Teen Mom 2 over the past few months, and Kailyn Lowry’s former co-star, Jenelle Evans, has been at the center of it.

Evans was fired from the show after it was reported that her husband, David Eason, had shot and killed the family’s dog, Nugget. The couple then lost custody of their children, which they regained following a court battle.

Sources told Hollywood Life that Lowry is allegedly thrilled that Evans has officially been removed from the show, as she reportedly caused so much unwanted drama and stress.

“Kailyn is beyond happy and relieved that Jenelle is out of the picture on Teen Mom. Kailyn truly disliked being associated with Jenelle and David, especially after David made those homophobic remarks,” an insider told the outlet.

“Kailyn feels Jenelle is not good energy for the show and the message they’re creating and Kailyn, Chelsea and Leah are all happy to see her gone as they have discussed it,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kailyn Lowry’s busy life, as well as her three sons Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux, by following the reality star on her social media accounts.