Nicole Richie Goes Braless In Bodysuit & Rocks Daisy Dukes In Hot New Photos

Sofia Richie isn’t the only fashionable lady in her family.

Earlier today, Sofia’s older sister, Nicole Richie, was photographed out and about in New York City. In new photos that were shared by Radar Online, the outlet reports that the 37-year-old hit the streets of the Big Apple in style as she met up with pals for lunch. In the photos that were posted on the site, Nicole appears to be having a great time, wearing a big smile on her face during many parts of the outing.

The entrepreneur showed off her svelte figure in a skintight, rusty orange bodysuit that dips low into her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage for fans in the braless look. To go along with the sexy top, Richie rocks equally as hot bottoms with a pair of incredibly short daisy duke shorts that showcase her toned and tanned legs. She accessorizes the look with a pair of oversized black aviators and appears to be makeup-free for the outing. Richie also goes au-naturel when it comes to her hair, wearing her blonde locks down and curly.

For the look, she also rocked a pair of black low-top Converse trainers and a number of silver rings and bracelets. And while Nicole seems to be having a great time in the Big Apple, her little sister is having a blast on vacation in Turks and Caicos with Kylie Jenner. As The Inquisitr reported, Sofia, Kylie, and a bunch of other pals are staying at a rented house in the Caribbean to celebrate Jenner’s latest business endeavor — Kylie Skin. Both ladies have been sharing photos from the trip and so far, it looks like it’s a pretty epic vacation so far.

And while Nicole and Sofia and pretty close as siblings, Sofia also happens to be good friends with Paris Hilton, one of Nicole’s BFF’s. In an interview with Us Weekly, Paris gushed over her love for Sofia, calling her someone who is like her own little sister. In addition to saying that Sofia has amazing style, Paris just couldn’t help but gush over her as a person.

“She is so amazing. I love her. She’s like my little sister. I’ve known her since she was born and now to see her grow up into this amazing, beautiful woman. She’s so mature and has such a good head on her shoulders.”

It definitely seems like Sofia has two good people in Paris and Nicole to watch over her.