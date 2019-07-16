‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robin Holzken Rocks Strappy Bikini On The Runway In Sizzling New Photo

Robin Holzken is flaunting her incredible figure on Instagram again, much to the delight of her fans.

On Tuesday, July 16, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to her account on the social media to share a sizzling new snap that sent pulses racing. The photo was from her walk down the runway last weekend during Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine’s annual S.I. Swim Search runway show, which was held at the W South Beach resort in Miami, Florida.

Just as she did on the pages of this year’s edition of the bikini-clad publication, the Dutch bombshell brought some serious heat to Instagram with the sexy shot from her strut down the catwalk. The camera captured the perfect moment when the model made her way to the end of the stage, striking a sassy pose with her hands on her hips and her body slightly turned to the side, showing off her famous curves that were covered by nothing more than a skimpy brown bikini.

The itty-bitty two-piece consisted of bandeau top that hardly contained her voluptuous assets, with a small cutout right in the middle of her bust that exposed even more cleavage. The matching lower half of the set left even more of the babe’s bronzed skin exposed — and her 367,000 followers certainly didn’t seem to mind. It covered only what was necessary, and had a waistband that was designed with multiple thin straps that sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection. Her positioning on the catwalk also revealed its cheeky cut that left her curvy booty exposed almost in its entirety.

Fans of the bikini model went absolutely wild for the eye-popping new addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the stunner’s post has already racked up more than 8,600 likes after just four hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as over 100 comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Woooow body goals,” one person wrote, while another called her a “queen.”

“How the heck are you real,” commented a third.

Robin and the rest of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family certainly seemed to have a good time in Miami. Along with hitting the runway, the models met with those competing in the publication’s annual S.I. Swim Search competition, which was how this year’s cover girl Camille Kostek got her start with the magazine. Robin and a few other Sports Illustrated models also attended a Marlins baseball game, where Brooks Nader threw out the first pitch.