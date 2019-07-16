‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Skips Restraining Order Hearing, Husband Continues Supervised Visits With Kids

Gina Kirschenheiter skipped the hearing on Tuesday.

Gina Kirschenheiter skipped a scheduled restraining order hearing on Tuesday, July 16.

Weeks after her estranged husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, was arrested after allegedly attacking her following a night out with friends in Southern California, the Real Housewives of Orange County star was absent as he faced a judge.

According to a report from Us Weekly magazine, the judge reprimanded Kirschenheiter’s attorney during the hearing due to her absence, and now, she may be in hot water for the no-show. As the magazine explained, the 35-year-old didn’t show up because she was allegedly under the impression that the hearing date would be continued.

As fans may have seen on Instagram, Kirschenheiter has been in New York for the past few weeks with her and Matt’s three children, including Nicholas, 7, Sienna, 5, and Luca, 4.

During their court hearing on Tuesday, Matt was present.

“You guys are representing what people are saying but those people aren’t here,” the judge informed the ex-couple’s lawyers. “This is what I know. I know that the petitioner came in, requested a temporary restraining order based upon what she alleged. She met the proof, which is a very low bar, but she met the proof with respect to past acts of abuse, and a temporary restraining order was issued.”

The judge then asked why Kirschenheiter was not present.

“I will fall on that sword,” her attorney, Tracey Lundquist, shared with the judge, adding that she “thought it would just be the attorneys this morning.”

Kirschenheiter was awarded with a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband in June after accusing him of domestic assault. Although he was never actually charged with a crime, Kirschenheiter has requested the order against him be made permanent on the grounds that Matt has allegedly been violent with her on a number of occasions throughout their nine-year-marriage.

Currently, Kirschenheiter’s restraining order against Matt is expected to remain in place until August 14, when she and Matt are due back in court date. Until then, Matt will be seeing his kids only during supervised visits every other week.

Prior to Matt’s arrest last month, he and Kirschenheiter were rumored to be back together. Just a short time before their alleged dispute, she gushed over his parenting in a “happy birthday” post.

Kirschenheiter and her co-stars are returning to Bravo TV on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. for the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.