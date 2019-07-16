Constance Nunes Spreads Her Legs In A Red Mustang For Sultry New Photo

Constance Nunes can get her hands dirty while working on a car and look absolutely flawless at the same time like probably no one else can, as her Instagram fans are well aware of by now. On Tuesday, the Portuguese-American reality TV star took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself inside of a red Mustang as she strikes a sexy pose that is bound to set pulses racing.

In the photo, the 29-year-old stunner is posing amid the different part of the car she is working on as she sits with her legs spread open. She is rocking a simple, yet sexy, outfit that consists of a white tank top that hugs her torso tightly, putting her buxom figure on full display. She teamed her top with a pair of faded light gray jeans with little rips on the knee areas and distressed hems. She completed her work-ready look with a pair of gray Converse-like tennis shoes.

The Car Masters: Rust to Riches star is holding a can of Rockstar Energy Drink in one hand. The model is looking to her right at a point in the back to the car with her lips parted in a seductive way and eyes focused.

Nunes is wearing her brunette tresses up in a tight high ponytail that ensures her hair doesn’t fall on her face as she strips down the car. She appears to be wearing black eyeliner and mascara, while bronzer helps accentuate her facial structure, particularly her high cheekbones.

In her caption, Nunes indicates that she finds different objects when working on cars, pointing out that the more interesting item she has ever come across is probably a diamond ring. She then asked her fans to share the coolest object they have ever found inside of a car.

The post, which Nunes shared with her 331,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 10,200 likes and over 140 comments within just a couple of hours of having been posted as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model and reality TV show took to the comments section to praise her gorgeous looks and to engage with her caption.

“I once found what seemed like a legit voodoo hand when i worked at a toyota dealer,” one user wrote.

“I love this photo, nice work. I once found a family photo which looked pretty old so when I put the new seats in I shoved the photo back and left it there,” another one shared.