‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Phyllis Stuns Billy

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, July 17 bring plots against Adam from Kevin and Michael while Nick gears up to fight his brother in court. Plus, Phyllis has a plan, and she makes sure Adam doesn’t figure it out before she’s ready.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) plot against Adam (Mark Grossman), according to SheKnows Soaps. Kevin has a master plan to end Adam, and Michael wants o know what it is. Michael is worried that Kevin will go up against Adam alone, and Michael doesn’t think that is a good idea for his brother.

Kevin is tired of doing Adam’s bidding, and he is about to take matters into his own hands. First, though, Kevin needs to ensure that Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is safe. With Adam attempting to bribe the judge in the paternity case, Kevin has everything he needs to blackmail Adam and get Adam off his back, but will it work out? Perhaps if Kevin takes Michael up on his offer to help, they can beat Adam Newman at his own game.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) ensures her tracks are covered. Everybody thinks that she and Adam are together, but Phyllis makes it clear that she’s using Adam to try to set things right. When Billy (Jason Thompson) confronts Phyllis about teaming up with the man who caused Delia’s death, Phyllis lets Billy know she is trying to set things right with everybody. She’s using Adam’s power and money to fix things. However, her plan remains to be seen because, at this point, it seems like Phyllis is in it for herself only. If she’s not careful, Adam will figure out what Phyllis is up to and make her life even worse than it is right now.

Finally, Nick (Joshua Morrow) prepares to fight for Christian. For the most part, Nick has been an exemplary father to the little boy, and Adam has been dead for much of the child’s life. While it’s likely not Adam’s fault that everybody believed he died in the cabin, the fact is, he wasn’t around. Plus, before that, Adam switched the DNA results on Sage’s paternity test for Christian, which led Nick to believe he was Christian’s biological father.

Yes, there is the matter of Nick impersonating J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) last year to get back at Victor (Eric Braeden). However, Adam has done far worse things. Nick plans to ensure that Adam’s misdeeds are front and center when they go before the judge. He will do whatever it takes to retain custody of Christian.