Katie Holmes Flashes Insane Abs In Sexy Crop Top

Katie Holmes may have celebrated her 40th birthday late last year, but the actress is proving that she’s still got it by flaunting her curves all over New York City.

According to the Daily Mail, Katie Holmes was photographed by the paparazzi as she strolled the streets of New York City on Monday with a coffee in hand.

The former Dawson’s Creek star wore a pair of comfy, gray sweatpants for the outing, and completed her casual look with a skimpy gray crop top, which showed off her rock hard abs.

Holmes had her long, dark hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head and sported a minimal makeup look for the outing, which included a bronzed glow, fresh face, and nude lips. She accessorized her look by sporting a pair of oversize, dark sunglasses, multiple gold chains around her neck, and a gold bracelet on her wrist.

The actress also rocked some bright red polish on her nails and some white sneakers as she threw had a brown leather purse of slung over her shoulder as she looked ready to hit the gym.

Holmes walked the streets of The Big Apple by herself as her boyfriend, Jamie Foxx, as well as her 13-year-old daughter Suri, whom she shares with former husband Tom Cruise, were nowhere in sight.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been rumored to have been dating for many years. However, the couple has mostly kept their relationship under wraps, only being seen out in public together rarely over the past couple of years.

Sources told Radar Online in November that Katie is head over heels for Jamie and that she wants to marry her longtime love in the near future.

“Katie has waited a long time to marry Jamie, and she’s now made it clear where she wants to get married and when. She’s desperate for a winter wedding in the City of Lights. They wanted something large and sophisticated, and it allows her daughter, Suri to not have to leave the school she loves,” an insider told the outlet.

Tom and Katie married back in 2006 and divorced when Suri was young. The actor allegedly doesn’t spend much time with his daughter, as the source claimed that Suri “barely knows” who Tom is, adding that Jamie has been more of a father figure to the teenager.

