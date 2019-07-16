After Posting Explicit Engagement Photos, Jake Paul And Tana Mongeau Reveal Wedding Date

Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau surprise fans with wedding date.

YouTubers Jake Paul, 22, and Tana Mongeau, 21, have been engaged since June 23. Cosmopolitan reported Jake proposed to Tana in a Las Vegas nightclub on her 21st birthday. Prior to the surprise proposal, the pair had not publicly confirmed their relationship, revealed People.

The controversial couple has had a whirlwind romance and don’t seem to have any plans on slowing down.

On Saturday’s VidCon, Jake told an excited crowd he plans to wed Tana on July 28. The young social media stars will get hitched at the Graffiti Mansion in Las Vegas. MTV will record the nuptials for Tana’s new digital reality show Tana Turns 21. A “star-studded” reception will be held at the Sugar Factory.

After the announcement, Jake recited a poem he wrote for his soon-to-be wife.

“Two years later we turned into ‘Jana,’ no more broads in Atlanta, no more girls caught on camera. I’m loyal to you and all the spray Tanas,” he read.

The wedding date announcement comes less than a week after Tana posted sexually explicit engagement photos on her Instagram. The pair is seen simulating some bedroom activities, with Jake’s dog, Thor in the background. A sign reads “Mr. and Mrs. Paul.” In another photo, Tana licks her fiance’s upper thigh, while showing off her engagement ring. The final photo of the series shows Tana bending over, as Jake prepares to hit her derriere with a heart-shaped stick.

“What really went down at our engagement photo shoot HAHAHAHAHA,” the social media star wrote in the caption.

Tana’s fiance seems to share a similar sense of humor.

“Thor was making sure the d*** style form was proper,” Jake commented.

Despite the upcoming nuptials, fans are still not convinced the pair’s engagement is the real deal.

Tana’s massive engagement ring appears to be a fake, noted Seventeen Magazine. The YouTuber, who is notorious for flexing on his haters, spent a mere $125 on the bling.

As stated in The Insider, Jake has previously manufactured a relationship with fellow YouTuber Erika Costell. In 2017, the couple pretended to date for the sake of views. This raised some questions regarding the legitimacy of the former Disney channel star’s current relationship.

In his poem read at VidCon, Jake denied accusations his engagement to Tana was for attention, reports People.

“From the moment I met you, we fit like a glove,” said the 22-year-old. “She’s the yin to my yang … Dear Daily Mail stop hating on the ring. From Calabasas to Vegas to getting blacked out, it’s about all of our moments and not just the clout.”

To see Tana and Jake’s upcoming vows, be sure to watch Tana Turns 21 on YouTube.