Neil Young, Norah Jones and Father John Misty Will Headline Harvest Moon Show

Canadian rocker Neil Young will headline a charity concert along with Norah Jones and Father John Misty. The Harvest Moon: A Gathering show, as reported by Rolling Stone, will take place in Lake Hughes, California on Saturday, September 14 to correspond with the actual harvest moon.

The charity concert, named after Young’s 1992 song and album, will benefit The Bridge School and The Painted Turtle. The Bridge School benefits those with severe speech impediments and physical impairments with free education while The Painted Turtle is a free camp for children with serious medical conditions.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. local time and sell for $250. Each ticket includes a picnic cooked by Southern Californian celebrity chefs and a beer and wine tasting from select California breweries and wineries. Children 10 and under get free admission.

The concert will take place on a hillside near the Los Angeles National Forest and will have unobstructed stage views along with mountain and lake vistas.

Playing along with Jones (“Come Away With Me” and “Don’t Know Why”) and Father John Misty (“Ballad of the Dying Man” and “When the God of Love Returns There’ll Be Hell to Pay”) is opening band Masanga, who play traditional and popular music from African and Latin America.

Young also is set to perform at Farm Aid a week later on Saturday, September 21 in Wisconsin. Other headliners include Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds and Bonnie Raitt. The festival supports family farmers and features locally grown, organic food concession stands.

Young has also been back in the studio working on an album with his longtime collaborators Crazy Horse. According to Louder, Young called the forthcoming record “one of the most diverse albums” of his career. Expected in fall 2019, the album is still untitled.

“We just had the album playback,” said Young. “Eleven new songs – ranging from three minutes to 14 minutes of music each – were played at full volume on our stereo system.”

“We believe we have a great Crazy Horse album, one to stand alongside Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, Rust Never Sleeps, Sleeps With Angels, Psychedelic Pill and all the others.”

He continued by saying, “Whatever label this brand new Crazy Horse album in on, it will be a proud moment for all involved, something we were not sure we would get to do. We did it though, and it rocks! I am so thankful.”

After the release, Young plans on taking the new album on the road although no dates have been announced yet.