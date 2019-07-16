Insider Footage Of Kylie Jenner’s Wild Vacation Reveals Thongs, Oil Drizzling & Topless Run-Arounds

Kylie Jenner is making major headlines right now. The 21-year-old’s “Kylie Skin Summer Trip” has come with a wave of social media updates ever since its weekend kick-off. Fans have been seeing Kylie, her girlfriend squad, and her 1-year-old daughter Stormi living the high life, but not everything about the trip has been shared via permanent Instagram posts.

Earlier today, the trip’s leader sent her fans some insider footage via her Instagram stories. Kylie’s videos may have come as a personal sharing choice, but the racy details weren’t shared via official Instagram updates. They did, however, suggest that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her privileged friends are having an absolute blast.

Kylie’s footage showed one of her gal pals running up and down a flight of outdoor steps – the unidentified female was looking bronzed and carefree as she ascended and descended the staircase in nothing but a black thong. Likewise shared was an insight into Kylie Skin’s upcoming offerings. The 2019-launched brand started out with six core products in cute pink packaging, but the second drop is sending customers white-packaged merch. A video showed one of Kylie’s crew drizzling herself with the sunscreen oil that forms a part of Kylie Skin’s July 22-launching drop.

The “Kylie Skin Summer Trip” has been fronting media outlets for multiple reasons. The dominating topic seems to be the sheer level of luxury that Kylie and her friends are enjoying. The personal jet whisking the girls away came with a Kylie Skin emblem, logo-bearing goodies inside, and a high-profile departure that saw Kylie, her squad, and her daughter all matching in pink-and-white athleisurewear.

The vacation has also been making headlines for featuring some high-profile faces. Model Sofia Richie appears to have joined the Kylie Cosmetics CEO. Likewise, best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. Both girls have featured in recent Instagram updates from Kylie. Of course, Stormi has also been enjoying the fun – photos have shown this popular toddler splashing around a pool and enjoying an ocean dip with her famous mother.

Kylie Skin launched earlier this year. It follows the immense success of 2015-launched cosmetics brand Kylie Cosmetics. The world’s youngest billionaire mentioned her most famous brand in her mission statement over on Kylie Skin‘s website.

“Skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something I dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so I can’t believe it’s finally here!”

Fans may be a little disappointed to learn that Kylie’s insider footage came from the star herself, but the video’s contents were nonetheless juicy.