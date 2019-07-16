Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Curves In Thong Bikini & Crop Top

Emily Ratajkowski is heating up social media yet again with her latest set of sizzling bikini photos.

On Tuesday, Emily Ratajkowski took to her Instagram account to share multiple photos of herself rocking little white and black polka dot thong bikini bottoms.

The swimwear flaunted the model’s curvy backside, as well as her long, lean legs as she stood in a doorway with her back to the camera to give her followers a good look at her backside.

In another photo, Emily turns around and offers another peek at her insane curves. Ratajkowski sports a long-sleeved, red crop top, which flaunts her flat tummy and rock hard abs.

The top is so short that Emily’s bare chest also spills out from underneath, making the photo as sexy as possible.

The model has her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands the fall down her back and cascade over her shoulders.

Emily accessorizes her look by sporting a long chain and pendant around her neck, and some rings on her fingers. She also wears a minimal makeup look, which includes darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and a nude lip.

Ratajkowski’s dog also makes a sweet cameo in the racy photo as he sits in front of her and looks up at the camera.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Emily Ratajkowski recently opened up to Kourtney Kardashian in a video where she talked about her sexy image, and how people often believe she’s not intelligent because she shows off her body on social media.

However, Emily is not about to be told by anyone what she can do, or how she can dress.

“[Like] I’m playing into a patriarchal society by looking the way I look and capitalizing on my sexiness. It makes me feel good about myself, and I shouldn’t be limited on that. Making rules as to what a feminist should look like or wear is insane to me,” Ratajkowski previously told Vogue Australia of her sexy image.

“I think it’s sexism. I think in general people don’t really want to hear women talk about these kinds of things, and especially women who make money on how they look: they especially resent them using their voice,” Emily added of the attention her sexy photos often garner from fans and haters alike.

Fans can see more of Emily Ratajkowski’s sexy photos by following the model on Instagram.