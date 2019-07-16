Brazilian UFC Ring Girl Jhenny Andrade Bursts Out Of Skimpy Purple Bikini

Jhenny Andrade is reminiscing with her Instagram fans about her recent trip to Las Vegas where she enjoyed some sunny and hot days to help fight off the cold and damp weather of her native São Paulo. Earlier this week, the Brazilian UFC ring girl took to the popular social media platform to post a sizzling snapshot of herself in the tiniest swimsuit to share that she would rather be back in the scorching 100-plus-degree weather than back home.

In the photo, the 31-year-old model and ring girl is posing in what looks to be a hotel room as she dons a tiny purple two-piece bikini that features an animal print in black and consists of a triangle top with thin straps that tie up behind her neck and whose cups barely contain her assets. Andrade teamed her top with a matching bottom that boasts details in gold on the straps that sit high on her sides, helping accentuate her hourglass figure by increasing the contrast between her full, wide hips and slender midsection.

The camera captures Andrade from below, showcasing her strong legs and toned abs. She is looking down at the camera as she flashes a big, bright smile enhanced by the red of her lipstick.

She is wearing her platinum blonde hair swept over to one side slightly and down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest and back. She accessorized her look with a black watch on her left wrist.

In her caption, she wrote in Portuguese that this photo was snapped a few days ago when she was still enjoying the warm temperatures before returning to São Paulo where it is wintertime. She also used the opportunity to ask her fans to tell her whether they are currently experiencing cold or warm temperatures where they are.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Andrade shared with her 538,000 Instagram followers — garnered more than 20,600 likes and upwards of 260 comments within a little over a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the UFC ring girl and model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her, while other fans engaged with her caption.

“The prettiest woman I’ve ever seen. You look like a Barbie,” one user wrote in Portuguese, trailing the comment with different heart emoji.

“Here in Rio Grande do Sul it’s freezing. The temperatures have been hovering just above 32 degrees,” another user shared.