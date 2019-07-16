Grimes Claims She Had Surgery To Eliminate All Blue Light From Her Vision To Cure Depression

Claire Boucher, who goes by the stage name Grimes, recently shared a photo on Instagram which appears to be an ad for Stella McCartney’s new collaboration with Adidas.

The “We Appreciate Power” songstress shared a very long caption which has gone viral. And it also seems that the caption is so bizarre that people are convinced she is trolling.

She started off by telling Adidas her training regimen.

“I spend 2-4 hours in my deprivation tank, this allows me to “astro-glide” to other dimensions – past, present, and future,” Grimes stated. “In the afternoons I do a 1-2 hour sword fighting session with my trainer.”

What has a lot of people talking is the part where she shared that she eliminated all blue light from her vision to cure her depression.

“I have also eliminated all blue light from my vision through an experimental surgery that removes the top film of my eyeball and replaces it with an orange ultra-flex polymer that my friend and I made in the lab this past winter as a means to cure seasonal depression”

She ended her lengthy caption by telling everyone she goes to bed with a humidifier on.

Within 21 hours, the upload racked up over 127,000 likes and thousands of comments from followers who have reacted to her caption.

“This is my favorite thing I’ve ever read on the Internet,” “Mushaboom” hitmaker Feist shared.

“Humidifiers YASSS,” Katy Perry commented.

“Hahahahahahahaha,” recording artist D.A. Wallach wrote laughing.

It seems Grimes might be joking with everyone by making fun of influencers who put serious captions for their ad campaigns.

On Twitter, several users joined in on the joke, mostly sharing tweets that referenced her eye surgery.

For those unfamiliar with Grimes’ music, she is a critically acclaimed alternative pop artist who released her first studio album in 2010.

Before achieving chart success with her third studio album, Visions, she released her first two albums, Geidi Primes and Halfaxa, via Arbutus records.

Her fourth and latest release, Art Angels, received an average score of 88 based on 32 reviews, according to Metacritic. The record peaked at No. 16 in Canada, No. 30 in Australia, No. 33 in the U.K., and No. 36 in the U.S. The album consists of 14 tracks and two collaborations with Japanese rapper Aristophanes and “Make Me Feel” hitmaker Janelle Monae.

Billboard reported that her upcoming album will be titled Miss_Anthropocene and that it will be a concept album about the anthropomorphic goddess of climate change.

Currently, Grimes has over 1.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Her single released last year with Hana, “We Appreciate Power” is her most played track at the moment with over 9.6 million streams.

Grimes is romantically linked with Elon Musk, a technology entrepreneur, investor, and engineer.