Ariana Grande Fans Thrilled To See Her Pet Pig, Piggy Smallz, Alive & Well In New Instagram Video

Ariana Grande’s pet teacup pig, Piggy Smallz, is alive and well, much to the delight of some concerned fans. Grande adopted the pig with her ex, Pete Davidson, in September 2018, and the little farm animal was often featured on the singer’s social media. However, in recent months, there have been no signs of Piggy, which sparked rumors that he was no longer around. On Tuesday, Grande squashed the speculation with a video on Instagram featuring her pet.

The black-and-white video on Grande’s Instagram feed showed the 26-year-old pop sensation holding out her 2018 Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album — which reportedly arrived in her mailbox this week — to the little pig on the ground below.

“Piggy, something came for you,” she joked in the video while the farm animal sniffed the ground below.

The video amassed over 2 million views in two hours. Fans flocked to the comments to rejoice over the social media return of Piggy Smallz.

“HE’S ALIVE AND WELL Y’AAAALLLL,” one follower wrote.

“OMG PIGGY IS ALIVE SHE HAS GROOOOWN OMG,” another excitedly added.

“People that thought ur dogs ate piggy are delusional,” a third fan said.

Indeed, there were theories that Grande’s dogs devoured Piggy, and that she herself cooked up the little pig. The rumors became so popular, in fact, that Grande had to beg for the questions about Piggy to end on Twitter back in April.

“Is piggy alive or did someone eat haaa,” a fan asked on the social media site.

“Please stop asking this. i’ll do anything,” Grande responded.

Grande is a known animal lover. In addition to her pet pig, the singer also owns 11 dogs, two of which she just adopted last month. Grande shared photos to her Instagram Stories of her newest additions, who are named Snape and Lily after Harry Potter characters, according to J-14.

Loading...

The rest of Grande’s four-legged clan includes Toulouse, Myron (who used to be owned by Grande’s ex, Mac Miller, before he passed away last year), Coco, Strauss, Ophelia, Cinnamon, Lafayette, Sirius, and Pignoli.

Grande and Davidson adopted Piggy together in September before their split later that year. Fans initially speculated that the singer might have been pregnant because they spotted a playpen in the background of one of her Instagram selfies. However, she later confirmed that it was a pen for their little fur baby, complete with a light to “keep her warm,” per Teen Vogue.

When the relationship ended, Grande reportedly received “custody” of the pig.