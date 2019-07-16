Anthony Bourdain Receives Multiple Emmy Nods For ‘Parts Unknown’ A Year After His Suicide

Writer and chef Anthony Bourdain is gone but not forgotten, as he was once again honored posthumously for the second year with Emmy nominations.

Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday, and Bourdain was honored with six nods a year after his untimely death, reports People Magazine. Bourdain was honored for a variety of awards for the CNN show Parts Unknown which covered food and travel around the world.

Bourdain and CNN are nominated for categories including Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program (for the Bhutan episode), Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Lower East Side), Outstanding Informational Series Or Special, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Far West Texas), Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program (Kenya), and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program (Kenya).

The well-traveled foodie was nominated for his 12th and last season of Parts Unknown which still has episodes streaming On Demand as well as on Netflix and Amazon. The Kenya episode of Parts Unknown with narration by Bourdain was nominated and included CNN host and comedian W. Kamau Bell.

At last year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards just months after his death in France, Bourdain was honored with five Emmy Awards, including the writing award for nonfiction which he had always hoped to win.

Anthony Bourdain was honored with posthumous Emmy nomination,1 year after his death. https://t.co/Xo8qUhthJt #Emmys pic.twitter.com/qQ8C8Y5bFl — E! News (@enews) July 16, 2019

Last year at this time, Bourdain was also nominated for six Emmy Awards, just a month after his suicide, and many of his friends and co-workers were still raw with emotion, according to The Inquisitr. Bourdain took his own life while in Alsace, France working on the CNN series with his crew.

Friend and fellow chef, Eric Ripert, found Bourdain, who died in his hotel room by hanging and confirmed the Parts Unknown star’s passing in a public statement.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Friends collected the awards on behalf of Bourdain last year and thanked those who voted for the chef and traveler. This will be the last year that Bourdain’s series will be eligible for an Emmy Award as there are no new episodes to be aired.

