Kylie Jenner & Sofia Richie’s Racy Black Bikini Photo Deemed Weird By Fans

Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie aren’t shy about flaunting their insane bikini bodies on social media — or their friendship.

On Tuesday, Sofia took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself and Kylie rocking matching black bikinis and putting all of their curves on display in the process.

The pair, along with many other of Kylie’s girlfriends, are currently vacationing in Turks and Caicos to celebrate Jenner’s newly released summer skincare line, and they’ve been setting Instagram on fire with their racy snaps.

However, some fans can’t get past how awkward it is that Kylie and Sofia have a close friendship. This is due to the fact that Richie is now dating Scott Disick, the same man who shares three children with Jenner’s oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

“Does anyone think it’s weird Kylie is besties with her sister’s baby daddy?” one fan wrote in the comment section of the post, which gained nearly 200 likes in the first 2 hours after the photo was posted.

Meanwhile, other fans also deemed the photo as “weird,” but due to its sexy nature. Over in the comment section of the Daily Mail, another fan asked if the photo was “weird to anyone else,” which got upvoted almost 200 times in the first hour after it was posted.

Another fan commented that Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie’s sexy bikini snapshot was more “disturbing” than weird, while a third person claimed that it seemed like the girls were “desperate for attention.”

Meanwhile, a source recently told E! News that Richie has become like another member of the Kardashian family now that she’s been dating Disick for about two years.

The insider says that the family has finally accepted Sofia and are thrilled that she has made Scott so happy. She’s said to be friends with all of the girls now, including Kourtney, whom Sofia and Scott have been seen having dinners with and spending family vacations together with the kids.

“Everyone understands and sees that Sofia makes Scott happy, and that is important to them. Scott is in an amazing place, and the family doesn’t mind her being around anymore. Everything has blown over, and she has become friends with all of them now. It’s one big happy family,” says the source.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie’s sexy photos and wild girls’ trip by following the pair on their social media accounts.