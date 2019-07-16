Kylie Jenner Busts Out Of Tiny Pink Bikini During Wild Girls Trip

Kylie Jenner is living it up on her vacation in Turks and Caicos with her closest girlfriends. She’s been posting an array of super sexy photos and videos during the trip, and Tuesday was no exception.

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram story earlier this week to share a video of herself putting on a very busty show in a tiny pink bikini top.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that fall down her back. She also sports a full face of makeup in the clip, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow.

Jenner adds pink blush on her cheeks, a light pink color on her lips, and a shimmering highlighter to complete her glam look as she flaunts her ample cleavage in the skimpy bikini.

Kylie accessorizes her beach look with some bright yellow polish on her fingernails, a dainty gold chain around her neck, and some small earrings.

In the background of the video, a cloudy sky can be seen and the wind can be heard whipping around her as she enjoys some fun in the sun with her gal pals.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner kicked off her vacation with a very racy photo of herself going completely naked in nothing but an oversized sunhat on Instagram.

However, the photo has now started a bit of controversy, as social media influencer, Amanda Ensing, took to the comment section of the post to reveal that the photo “looks awfully familiar,” referencing her own Instagram photo where she posed in a very similar way wearing nothing but a sunhat.

Loading...

Amanda’s post was done last month, and Kylie seemed to draw inspiration from it. However, Jenner did respond the comment saying, “From the words of Kim K ur not on my mood board but i did get my inspo off Pintrest,” the makeup mogul wrote, adding an emoji of a woman shrugging with her hands up in the air.

Kylie’s photo has garnered over 10 million likes from her massive 140 million Instagram following. Meanwhile, Amanda’s snap got over 80,000 likes from her more modest 1.4 million social media followers.

Jenner is currently on the vacation with her pals celebrating the launch of her new skincare line, and the group hasn’t been holding back with their skimpy bikini photos, which have been delighting fans on Instagram.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s vacation snaps by following the reality star on social media.