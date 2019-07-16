Australian Model Gabby Epstein Spills Out Of Minuscule Orange Top As She Poses By Zebras In New Photo

Gabby Epstein is captivating her fans again with another eye-popping Instagram upload that is getting noticed for more reasons than one.

The Australian bombshell has been enjoying a stay at the Cuixmala Resort in Mexico, where she has been working with the popular clothing brand Revolve. To the delight of the babe’s 2.2 million followers on the social media platform, Gabby has also been sharing a number of photos from her trip that have been sending temperatures soaring. The latest look at her visit was shared on Tuesday, July 16, and it is one that is certainly hard to ignore.

The blonde beauty was captured standing outside in a large field and surrounded by a number of friends — though they weren’t any of her fellow models. Joining Gabby in the eye-popping snap was a herd of zebras, which she explained in the caption of her post roam free at the resort.

If the beautiful creatures weren’t enough to command attention from her millions of fans, Gabby’s sizzling look in the photo definitely would. She sported a sexy two-piece ensemble that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure and left plenty of it completely on display. The look consisted of a minuscule bandeau top that easily could have passed as a bikini and hardly contained her voluptuous assets. It clung tightly to her chest, accentuating her slender frame while flaunting an insane amount of both cleavage and underboob. The second piece of Gabby’s attire was a matching orange maxi skirt that featured a dangerously high side slit, which fell open to reveal one of the babe’s toned, tan legs. It wrapped tight and high around her hips, highlighting her trim waist and rock hard abs that were exposed in their entirety.

A set of gold necklaces fell down the stunner’s exposed decolletage, while a pair of gold earrings and statement rings added even more bling to the barely-there look. Gabby wore her signature platinum locks up in a high bun, with a few wisps falling down to frame her face. She also sported a glamorous makeup look of a red lip, light eye shadow, and shimmering highlighter that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the social media sensation were quick to shower her latest Instagram upload with love. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 16,000 likes after just one hour of going live to the platform, and over 150 comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning,” one person wrote, while another said the snap was “amazing.”

“You’re a dream,” commented a third.

This is not the only breathtaking shot from Gabby’s time in Mexico. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model sent pulses racing again yesterday as she posed in front of the stunning resort in a gorgeous yellow dress that flashed an insane amount of cleavage — a look that sent her fans absolutely wild.