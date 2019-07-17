Jennifer Lopez Dances & Donates On Hoda Kotb’s Dare, Performs In Rescheduled Madison Square Garden Concert

Jennifer Lopez went on Instagram to announce the newest developments in her busy life.

For starters, the multi-talented star celebrated the fact that “the lights are back on” at Madison Square Garden after her “It’s My Party” tour engagement was shut down when the massive venue experienced a power outage in Manhattan. Madison Square Garden was not along, as a lot of other establishments experienced the same situation, reported The Inquisitr on July 13.

Secondly, JLo went on record on the social media network to accept Hoda Kotb’s Dance or Donate challenge as a way to fight cancer. Being the superstar and all-around good person that Jenny From The Block is, she not only said she’d donate, but she also said she’d dance.

Before showing her stuff with her troupe — all of whom were wearing workout attire — the actress-dancer-singer nominated Ne-Yo, Derek Hough and Alex Rodriguez to satisfy the same challenge.

With that giving chore finished, Jennifer Lopez was ready to get on with the show. When she reported on social media about the power outage, she also talked about returning to the venue to reconnect with her fans who missed out on the show because of a situation that was out of anyone’s control.

“JLo talked about what happened on Instagram from behind the scene in her dressing room after she was told to leave the stage,” The Inquisitr previously wrote. “She promised her show would be rescheduled after saying she was ‘heartbroken’ and ‘sad’ about the reason she had to stop giving her all. The beloved artist said she was sorry about what happened during ‘our moment’ on the second night of her planned performance at Madison Square Garden.”

Good to her word and no longer “heartbroken” or “sad” going forward, Lopez lit up the same stage she was forced to evaluate only days before.

“Let’s try this again,” she joked at the top of the show.

Not only did she try again, but this dynamic performer left everyone super satisfied with what they saw and experienced at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

One of her greatest admirers, Hoda Kotb showed up to take in JLo and company during this previously unscheduled tour stop. The ABC morning show co-host was highly engaged the entire evening. Devoid of makeup, the pretty mother-of-two took many pictures on the scene, including a video of part of the act.

Loading...

Kobt admitted that she was “in awe” as Madison Square Garden went “insane” for Jennifer. She also stated that this was a special outing, one for which she was enjoying for herself since her kids weren’t in tow.

For Jennifer Lopez’s enjoyment as well as her own, Hoda Kotb even took pictures of JLo’s boyfriend, A-Rod, who was also in attendance. Talk about being a very good friend.