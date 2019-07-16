Sofia Richie Shares Sexy Photo Posing With Kylie Jenner In Matching, Barely-There Black Bikinis

Sofia Richie, 20, and Kylie Jenner, 21, dropped jaws in a recent Instagram pic that showed them on their ongoing vacation. In the photo, the stunning duo poses in matching, skimpy black bikinis, as the social media models flaunt their toned physiques, wearing matching Gucci visors. Kylie, showing off her famous curves, rests her elbow on Sofia’s shoulder. The friends pout sexily against a background of green foliage.

The pair is vacationing in Turks and Caicos, along with Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolau, makeup artist Ariel Tejada, and Kylie’s assistant Victoria Villarroel. The girls’ trip is in celebration of Kylie Skin’s summer bodycare release, reports OK Magazine.

Recently, the billionaire praised Sofia on Instagram, calling her “perfection.” In the pic, Sofia lays out in the sand, wearing a skimpy pink bikini. In another snap, the model poses topless on the shoreline.

“Ummmmm hellooooooo!” commented Kylie.

According to ET Online, the beauty mogul wanted to be just like Sofia and also posted a nearly nude snap.

The reality star has reportedly become besties with Scott Disick’s girlfriend over this past year. In June, Sofia, Kylie, and Kendall appeared to be having the time of their lives together at mutual friend Tiffany Sorya’s birthday party. Before heading out to the celebration, the young women got ready together, noted ET Online.

In an Instagram Story, Kylie showed off Sofia’s toned bod in a silver bra, yelling, “Wow, wow, wow!”

Despite initial hesitancy, the entire Kardashian family seems to adore Scott’s much younger girlfriend. Us Weekly reported Sofia, Scott, and Kourtney Kardashian had a wonderful time vacationing in Cabo San Lucas. Kourtney and Sofia were seen laughing and sunbathing together.

Scott explained to ET Online how he is able to peacefully travel with his baby mama and current girlfriend.

“I think you really got to figure out what’s important to you at the end of the day,” Scott explained. “I mean, there’s so many different things that can pull you in different directions. You could look online, and Instagram, and social media, all these things, but at the end of the day — I mean, you just want to be happy, you want to be content, you want to be comfortable. You want to love the people you are with.”

As reported by Us Weekly, Scott’s children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, love the 20-year-old model and treat her as if she was already their stepmother.

To see more of Sofia and Kylie, be sure to check out this upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.