Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Cleavage In Tight Strapless Top

Kourtney Kardashian’s image was used to promote a brand new blog post on her lifestyle website, Poosh, this week, and her fans loved the sexy snapshot.

On Tuesday, Poosh shared a photo of Kourtney rocking a sexy look in a strapless top as she reached into a vending machine in order to get some junk food.

In the picture, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wears a skin-tight, black tube top that flaunts her ample cleavage as she bends down and sticks her hand in the vending machine.

Kourtney adds a pair of loose-fitting khaki pants and some snakeskin heeled boots to complete her stylish look. Kourtney has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fall down her back and over her shoulders in the snap.

The mother of three also dons a full face of makeup for the photograph, which includes darkened eyebrows, pink eye shadow, a bronzed glow, and thick lashes. She adds a pink blush on her cheeks, shimmering highlighter, and a nude color on her lips to complete the glam look.

In the caption of the photo, Poosh promises to help fans say goodbye to their sugar cravings by giving them some helpful tips to cut junk food out of their lives for good.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney recently opened up on her website about a diet that she absolutely loves and recommends to others — the keto diet.

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat, and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” Kourtney wrote in a blog post on her lifestyle blog, Poosh, back in June.

“‘Keto’ is short for ‘ketosis,’ a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat. I’ve been treating myself lately and really want to get back on track, so I’ve committed myself to keto for the next month,” the reality star added.

Kourtney’s blog posts often centers around food, fitness, and dieting. Recently, the site gave fans some tips on how to stop their emotional eating, as well as offered healthy recipes for readers to enjoy.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kourtney by following her on her social media accounts.