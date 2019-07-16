Stassie Karanikolaou Sunbathes Topless In Nothing But A Thong On Luxury Vacation With Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner’s best friend is making major headlines right now. Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou started appearing on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s Instagram earlier this year. The 22-year-old has joined her billionaire BFF for an impossibly luxurious Turks and Caicos getaway that sent fans a private jet kick-off, plenty of poolside glam, and updates from the various individuals privileged enough to have joined the makeup mogul on her travels.

Stassie’s latest Instagram update didn’t feature the Kylie Cosmetics CEO, but its Turks and Caicos Islands geo-tag confirmed the model and influencer as still being on the “Kylie Skin Summer Trip.”

The sun-drenched photo was taken in the pool. Stassie was soaking up the sun on a floatie with entrepreneur Victoria Villarroel – Victoria was Kylie’s personal assistant back in the day. Both girls were lying on their fronts as they sunbathed topless in matching black thongs. Presumably, the stylish swimwear came with matching tops, but it looks like the girls had ditched them for maximal sun exposure. Given a caption that directly referred to getting bronzed, this may well have been the case.

A reply quickly came in from Kylie – the vacation’s leader left her BFF a string of alien emoji.

Buzz around Stassie has intensified of late. This blonde’s status as an “it” girl is fast-rising on account of her appearances with Kylie, although the friendship between these two stretches back nearly a decade. Media focus on Stassie shot up in June after Kylie dedicated a string of Instagram pictures to Stassie – this girl’s 22nd birthday did not go unmarked by her reality star friend.

Photos of the pair twinning in hot pink swimwear and splashing around a pool with Kylie’s 1-year-old daughter Stormi made headlines then, and they’re making headlines now. Just yesterday, Kylie posted a snap of a similar scenario – her photo showed Stassie enjoying a fun moment with Stormi as Kylie made her way out of the pool in a cheeky thong bikini.

Loading...

Kylie and Stassie are a talking point for more than just their seemingly-close bond, though. The blonde’s increasing presence on Kylie’s Instagram appears to be filling a void left by the absence of Kylie’s former best friend Jordyn Woods. Following her February cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, the 21-year-old SECNDNTURE founder appeared to have been alienated from the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Kylie and Stassie appear to be having the time of their lives. Fans wishing to stay updated on Kylie and her gal pal should follow the girls’ social media accounts.