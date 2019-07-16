Canadian Model Danielle Knudson Radiates Heat In Vibrant Red Bikini

Danielle Knudson has been showing off her figure on Instagram in a number of ways over the past few weeks. While the Canadian-born model loves to flaunt her amazing body in sexy bikinis, she has also wowed fans in a number of other sexy ensembles on social media as well. The model is currently working in Miami at the highly anticipated Miami Swim Week and during her time there, she’s been delighting fans with a number of photos and videos.

In the most recent snapshot that was shared with her fans, Knudson takes a break from the runway and hits the beach instead. The blonde-haired beauty’s killer figure is on display in the shot as she strikes a post with the ocean at her back. Danielle places one hand on her cheek and the other behind her head while she stares into the camera with a seductive look on her face.

The stunner wears her long, blonde locks down and to the side and appears to be donning minimal makeup in the photo. Danielle’s toned abs, legs, and arms are fully on display in the hot new shot as she rocks a vibrant red bikini with a black-and-white pattern that resembles that of a bandana. Just a short time after the photo went live on social media, it earned Knudson plenty of attention with over 2,000 likes in addition to 40-plus comments.

Many fans commented on the image to rave over her killer body while countless others took to the post to ask Knudson where she purchased the bikini. A few other followers simply flooded the post with different emoji.

“Wow, so sexyyy [sic] babe,” one follower gushed with a series of emoji.

“Loving the Abs!” another Instagram user raved.

“Amazing bikini,” another fan wrote. “You are a goddess!”

In the past, Danielle has opened up to Maxim about a wide range of topics, including her career and her personal life. In addition to sharing the qualities that she finds attractive in a partner, the model also shared with the magazine when she feels the sexiest —and with all the barely-there bikinis that she rocks, the answer does not really come as much of a shock.

“I feel sexiest when I’m naked! When people ask me why I work out, I say, ‘So I can look good naked,'” she told the magazine.

The blonde bombshell also told the publication that she values a man who is confident. She definitely seems to have a good head on her shoulders.