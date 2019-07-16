‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Wows In Skimpy Black Bikini Top And Daisy Dukes On The Beach

Kate Bock has been bringing some serious heat to her Instagram account lately, and her newest post certainly followed suit.

The latest addition to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s account on the social media platform was shared on Tuesday, July 16, and is definitely not one to miss. The 26-year-old was candidly captured walking along a beach that her 525,000 followers could safely assume was in Miami, as she’s been enjoying some relaxation in the Florida town since traveling there last week for Sports Illustrated‘s annual S.I. Swim Search runway show.

Kate’s look today was arguably more modest than some of her other recent ensembles that she’s shared on Instagram but nonetheless stunning. The babe sizzled in a sexy black bikini top that hardly contained her voluptuous assets and flaunted major cleavage. A single thick, yellow strap wrapped tight over one of the stunner’s bronzed shoulders, and bore the name of the piece’s designer, Off White.

Instead of showing off the matching bikini bottoms of her swimwear, the Canadian bombshell covered up with a pair of sexy Daisy Dukes, though the coverage they provided was minimal. The minuscule shorts barely grazed passed the stunner’s upper thigh and clung to her curves for a tight silhouette of her flawless figure, while its waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and bring attention to her rock-hard abs.

Kate accessorized with a gold bangle bracelet and delicate set of rings to add a bit of sparkle to her beach day ensemble, and wore a stack of choker necklaces to draw even more attention to her exposed decolletage. She carried her belongings for the day in a large Celine tote bag and shaded her green eyes from the sun with a pair of trendy round sunglasses. Her signature blonde locks — which she informed her followers in the caption were done by Annastasia Konidaris at Pas De Deux Salon in New York City — were worn down in loose, messy waves that blew in the salty sea breeze all around her.

Fans of the swimsuit model were wowed by the latest glimpse at her incredible bikini body. At the time of this writing, the sizzling snap has already racked up more than 5,700 likes within just five hours of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful and lovely outfit, and hair is perfect,” one person commented.

“Truly stunning and gorgeous,” wrote another.

Kate’s Off White bikini is only one of the many swimsuits she’s rocked on Instagram this week. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty slipped into a skimpy blue two-piece by designer Vince Camuto yesterday that left little to the imagination and drove her fans absolutely wild.