Jenelle Evans Claps Back At E! Host Morgan Stewart For Saying She’s ‘Trash’ And Should Be In Jail On Twitter

Jenelle Evans isn't happy about her comments.

Morgan Stewart lashed out at former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, during a recent episode of E!’s The Nightly Pop and now, Evans is fighting back.

After the host suggested Evans was a “piece of trash” and said she didn’t understand why she wasn’t in jail, Evans responded to the comments on Twitter and when she did so, she mentioned a scandal Stewart was previously involved with.

“This chick went on #ENews and really said she wants to shoot me and David,” Evans wrote, via Page Six, along with a screenshot of an article that suggested Morgan had engaged in an “inappropriate relationship” with her former boss at the E! network.

“Wowwww… @enews just had their host claim she wants to shoot me and my husband,” she wrote in a second tweet.

According to the report, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina accused Evans of admitting to fabricating a story about her husband killing their dog “for the publicity.” Although Evans later denied doing any such thing, the whereabouts of her dog have yet to be confirmed, and she refuses to go public with what led to his death, or at least his disappearance.

“By the way, I want to shoot both of them for even alleging that,” Stewart said in response to the police department’s account of Evans’ story.

In addition to sharing a couple of tweets in defense of Stewart’s statements, Evans shared a response to her comments via her representative, who told Page Six earlier this week that his client is “very upset” and always feels like “someone is attacking her.”

The rep then said that while Stewart definitely took things too far by suggesting she would like to kill Evans, she is “entitled to her own opinion.”

“We’ll let Morgan do her job and [Evans] will move forward with her job — which is being a mom to her kids,” rep. Johnny Donovan said. “Wish Morgan the best in all her endeavors because her endeavors aren’t even organized.”

Evans went public at the end of April and confirmed that her dog was no longer with her. However, while Eason followed suit with a post on Instagram in which he said he would “kill” for his family, the details about what happened to Nugget, their French bulldog, are now unclear.

Teen Mom 2 will return to MTV later this year without Evans and Eason, who have both been booted from the series.