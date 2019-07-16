Cindy Kimberly Flaunts Fit Physique In Skimpy Polka Dot Bikini

Cindy Kimberly has been wowing her Instagram followers with a number of bikini-clad photos in recent weeks.

As many who follow her on social media know, Kimberly was first discovered by Justin Bieber, who posted a photo of her on his Instagram page a few years back, asking his followers if anyone knew who she was. After that, Bieber’s fans sought out Kimberly and since then, she has been gaining popularity by the day. The bombshell has already has amassed over 5.6 million-plus followers and it’s only a matter of time before she hits 6 million or more.

In the most recent image that was shared with her adoring fans, Kimberly left little to the imagination in a tiny little bikini. The black-haired beauty struck a pose against a colorful house that featured an orange-colored wall as well as a vibrant blue window. In the shot, the stunner placed one hand on the window sill and the other at her side while her killer body was on display.

While clad in a tiny polka-dot bikini, Kimberly’s insanely sculpted body was on display while her killer arms, legs, and abs took center stage in the shot. She leaned her head back in the sexy image while her long, dark locks fell just at her back. Since the photo was shared on social media, it’s earned Kimberly a ton of attention with over 411,000 likes in addition to 1,200 plus comments. Some fans gushed over Kimberly’s body in the post while countless others chimed in to let her know that they’re huge fans.

“How do you get a body like this tell us your secrets,” one follower commented with a flame emoji.

“Want to wake up to this view every day,” another Instagram user raved.

“How is someone so perfect,” one more fan asked.

Loading...

And while she definitely looks incredible in a bikini, Kimberly looks good in just about everything else she wears. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Kimberly wowed fans in another gorgeous photo posted to her Instagram page.

In the image, the black-haired beauty stood against a glass railing with the ocean at her back. Her amazing figure was fully on display in a sexy little dress that clung to her every curve, featuring a snakeskin pattern on it. The dress also plunged low into her chest and barely even covered her top half. Once again, she wore her hair down and slightly waved while she posed seductively for the image.

It’s safe to say that Cindy is absolutely killing the modeling game.