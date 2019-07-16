Kylie Jenner Flaunts Mega Bikini Cleavage With Zero Makeup, Gets Soaking Wet With Stormi

Kylie Jenner has sent out the latest update from her luxurious Turks and Caicos vacation – the 21-year-old is currently soaking up the “Kylie Skin Summer Trip” sun on a high-profile break appearing to promote her beauty range’s upcoming drop.

Kylie’s update today featured five photos. While the first came as a group snap showing Kylie and her girlfriend squad, others came as more intimate shots. Fans swiping to the right quickly saw another display of Kylie’s growing closeness to BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. Likewise, an adorable update of Kylie getting soaking wet in the ocean with her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi. A reminder was also sent out that Sofia Richie has joined the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star – Kylie’s final photo showed her with the 20-year-old model in twinning black bikinis and stylish Gucci hats.

While Kylie’s tye-dye bikini in the first four pictures was ticking boxes for being a matching deal – the entire squad seemed outfitted in the same look – it was also showcasing Kylie’s killer body. The star’s second photo showed her kneeling on a floatie with her curves on full display. Fans were seeing this mother’s super-shapely waist and flat stomach alongside the ample cleavage that Kylie is known for regularly flaunting.

The snaps weren’t giving out the usual Kylie, though. The makeup mogul appeared fully stripped of her usual warpaint – fans digging Kylie’s natural beauty are likely considering July 16 their lucky day, as Kylie looked fresh-faced and beautiful. The decision to ditch the makeup may well bring this entrepreneur some benefits – while 2015-launched Kylie Cosmetics is all about makeup, 2019-launched beauty range Kylie Skin is about what’s underneath.

Kylie Skin comes with a heartfelt message from its billionaire founder.

“Skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something I dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so I can’t believe it’s finally here! Building my makeup line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company!”

Kylie’s pink and white-packaged skin products appear to be doing well. Kylie Skin’s Instagram now has 1.9 million followers. Fans are likely more focused on Kylie’s own account at the moment, though. The updates showcasing Kylie’s impossibly lavish trip have come regularly since the weekend – it looks like Kylie is going full-steam.

