Wendy Williams Busts Out Of Skin-Tight Dress

Wendy Williams was spotted smiling out in New York City on Tuesday. The talk show host was headed to work and looking healthy as she hit the streets in a skin-tight dress.

According to The Daily Mail, Wendy was photographed by paparazzi as she donned a tight, light pink dress, a long, snakeskin duster, and a pair of fuzzy black slippers.

Wendy had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell behind her back and over her shoulders. She donned a minimal makeup look, which included pink blush on her cheeks, darkened eyebrows, and a light pink color on her lips.

Wendy accessorized her look with multiple bracelets and a watch on her wrist. She also donned a diamond chain around her neck, and a pair of reflective aviator sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun’s rays.

Wendy carried a pink tote bag, her black leather purse and a shopping bag in her hands as she held on to her phone and smiled.

However, Wendy’s most eye-popping accessory seemed to be the huge 7-carat diamond ring, which is shaped like a flower, that she wore on the middle finger of her left hand.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Wendy recently revealed that she is dating someone that she’s crazy about.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that while Wendy claims she’s not in love, she is falling hard and quickly for her new man.

“Wendy is falling hard and fast for her new man, but she also doesn’t feel the need to be in love in order to be in a relationship with him. Wendy is still in a transitional period in her life and definitely doesn’t want to rush things with this guy. She really likes him, but she also wants to take things slow and enjoy every moment of getting to know each other on a deeper level,” an insider told the outlet.

The source went on to say that Wendy has too much on her plate to think about getting super serious with another man so soon after filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter Sr. However, the insider claims that Wendy hasn’t officially ruled out marriage in the future.

“She is simply enjoying spending time with this guy and is happier than she’s been in a long time,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Wendy by watching her talk show, which airs weekdays. Check local listings for time and network.