Denise Richards Blasts Camille Grammer For Discussing Dorit Kemsley’s Financial Woes

Denise Richards defends Dorit Kemsley after Camille Grammer discusses the swimsuit designer’s financial issues.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards has taken issue with co-star Camille Grammer discussing Dorit Kemsley’s financial troubles on the hit Bravo show, reports Us Weekly.

This morning, Heather McDonald released a new episode of her podcast Juicy Scoop, where Denise reprimanded her castmate. In particular, the actress focused on the heated discussion Camille, 50, and Dorit, 42, had about Lisa Vanderpump not attending Camille’s wedding. The 50-year-old soon took aim at Dorit and her husband PK’s finances.

“I didn’t know where you were getting all this money from,” Camille said.

The reality star also claimed the couple owed “a lot of money” to someone she knows very well.

On an RHOBH aftershow, the reality star clarified her accusations. She claimed the music manager confided to her he had financial issues. Camille felt it was inappropriate for his wife to roam around in designer clothing, despite having limited funds. She asserts her blouses alone cost thousands of dollars.

During another aftershow, the swimsuit designer disputed Camille’s allegations.

“PK’s affairs, and whoever’s coming out trying to say he owes him money, that is from another lifetime ago. It’s way before me, it’s way before his bankruptcy,” the reality star explained.

Recently, the couple was slapped with a lawsuit from Nico Kirzis, who claims PK owes him quite a bit of money after loaning the music manager more than $1.2 million eight years ago. The couple’s bank account is now frozen and must be untouched until their court hearing on September 6.

This isn’t the first time the couple has faced legal trouble, revealed Us Weekly. In August 2018, Dorit’s former Beverly Beach partner, Ryan Horne, sued the reality star, citing she owed him $205,000.

Regardless of the various lawsuits the Kemsleys have faced, Denise is firm in her belief Camille should have minded her own business. The Wild Things star also revealed she believes Camille’s actions are in bad taste.

“I didn’t understand why she was coming for Dorit. What do her finances have to do with them mentioning her wedding?” questioned the Bold and the Beautiful star. “It was out of left-field. That’s why I didn’t understand. Like, where is this coming from?”

“It shouldn’t have been discussed at a table with all of us,” she added. “And it had nothing to do with what they were all talking about.”

To keep up with all the drama, be sure to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, airing Tuesdays on Bravo.