‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Investigates After Overhearing An Interesting Conversation

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 22 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will stumble upon an interesting situation. He will happen upon a conversation that will have his mind reeling at the possibilities. How long will it take before Liam realizes that Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) is his own daughter, Beth?

Liam will accompany Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to her brother’s wedding. He will try to man up and face the fact that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will now be the wife of a man he despises. B&B fans will remember that Liam begged Hope not to marry Thomas. He told the blonde that he would support her moving on with a good guy, but that Thomas was not a good guy. However, Hope has justified her decision to marry Thomas by saying that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) needs a mother.

Liam will attend the wedding, and according to The Inquisitr, he will soon engage in some verbal sparring with Thomas. Apparently, Hope will be late to the wedding, which will have Liam wondering if she will show up at all. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Hope will arrive, and she and Thomas will soon exchange their wedding vows.

However, another guest is also uncomfortable at the wedding. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will drink too much as her conscience eats away at her. She will blurt out that it isn’t too late to stop the wedding. This will alarm Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), who will panic because she realizes that Flo wants to stop the wedding.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Liam will overhear a conversation that he was not meant to hear. It appears as if the conversation will be between Flo and Thomas, per The TV Watercooler. As B&B fans know, Zoe will probably call Thomas when Flo begins to act out. In the past, she has always called the designer for backup when Flo or Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) wanted to tell Hope or Liam the truth. She knows that Flo is scared of Thomas and will listen to him.

However, Liam will hear them talking and realize that Thomas and Flo are keeping a secret. Of course, his curiosity will be piqued since the designer is marrying Hope. Will Liam be the person who unravels the baby swap mystery?

