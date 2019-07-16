Joey King Breaks Down In Tears After Receiving Emmy Nod For Role As Gypsy Rose Blanchard In ‘The Act’

Joey King’s first Emmy nomination is making her feel all the feels. As fans know, the 19-year-old had always been a talented actress, but it was her role as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in Hulu’s miniseries The Act that really put her on the map in Hollywood. Prior to the Emmy nominations coming out, King had received a lot of praise from her on-screen mom, Patricia Arquette, who played the role of Dee Dee Blanchard, as well as a ton of other media outlets — but the Emmy nod for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series is the icing on the cake.

Currently, King is in South Africa where she is filming Kissing Booth 2, but she took time away from the set to watch the Emmy nomination announcements, posting a video of herself on Instagram where she finds out she is a nominee. The video starts off with Joey watching the nominations on a laptop in the back of a car. When her name is announced, she immediately bursts into tears before making a few phone calls — one to her mother and one to costar Patricia Arquette. Through tears, King just keeps asking, “can you believe it?”

To go along with the video, Joey also shared a sweet caption with fans, letting them know how much the Emmy nod means to her and her thriving career.

“This is me in South Africa on my way to set in the car live steaming The Emmy nominations announcement from the hotspot on my phone also known as the best moment in the world,” she wrote. “My work on The Act was the most fulfilling and challenging work I’ve gotten to do as an actress thus far. To be nominated for an Emmy in a category with such INCREDIBLE nominees by my side, especially Patricia is the most surreal feeling.”

The actress continued on by telling fans that she hasn’t stopped crying since she heard the news, and getting to call Patricia and share the moment with her is something that she will definitely never forget. Of course, she also thanked all of the people who worked on The Act with her, stating she couldn’t have gotten this honor without their help. And she ends the post in the best way possible.

“OH MY GOD I CANT BELIEVE IM NOMINATED FOR AN EMMY,” she gushed.

Since the social media post went live for her 9 million-plus followers, Joey has received plenty of attention from her fans with over 2 million views and 5,700-plus comments. While some followers commented on the post to wish Joey congratulations on the amazing accomplishment, countless others simply chimed in to let her know that she was incredible in the series.

The Act is now streaming on Hulu.