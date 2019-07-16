WWE News: Jeff Hardy Found Passed Out In A Public Stairwell Before Arrest

While WWE hasn't said much about it, this can't end well for the former champion.

When the Hardy Boyz returned to WWE, fans were thrilled to see them back where they belong. They have won the tag team titles on a couple of occasions, but injuries and other issues have also plagued them. Over the weekend, Jeff Hardy was arrested for public intoxication in South Carolina and WWE wasn’t overly thrilled with it. Now, more details have come out about the entire situation and it certainly doesn’t look good for the former champion.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Hardy, 41, was arrested for public intoxication and impairment in Myrtle Beach, and WWE didn’t have a lot to say about it. There wasn’t much else revealed about the situation.

Hardy ended up paying a fine of $153 to bond out of jail, which is the standard operation for first-time offenders. From that point forward, the situation was likely to end without further incident unless Hardy wanted to appear in court to contest the charges brought against him.

Now, more information is starting to come out about the whole situation which led to Hardy’s arrest, and it doesn’t look too good. According to TMZ Sports, Hardy was actually found passed out in a public stairwell and “reeked of booze” before being arrested by police in Myrtle Beach.

WWE's Jeff Hardy Was Passed Out In Stairwell Before Arrest, Cops Say https://t.co/zBCPvDCXlA — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 16, 2019

The additional information comes from new police documents obtained by TMZ Sports which also say that Hardy admitted to drinking vodka before cops found him. That is about all that is really known about this case and while some may not consider it very serious, it’s still not good publicity.

When numerous wrestling websites reached out to WWE for a comment on Hardy’s arrest, the company simply said that the superstar “is responsible for his own personal actions.”

It’s still not known if any disciplinary action will be taken against the former tag team champion.

Earlier this year, The Hardy Boyz won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship from The Usos. A couple of weeks after that happened, Hardy suffered a leg injury which led to him require surgery. He needed to be put on the shelf through the end of the year and into the next.

In early May, the official website of WWE reported that Hardy underwent successful surgery to fix “multiple lingering issues in his right knee.”

Right now, Hardy likely won’t be back in the ring until close to WrestleMania 36, but it will be interesting to see if the promotion says another word about his arrest even after the new information that has been released.