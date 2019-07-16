Travis Scott Shares Adorable Video Of Stormi, May Be Trying For Baby Number Two With Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott loves fatherhood and is reportedly ready to have more children as soon as possible with girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

Travis Scott seems to be loving fatherhood, reports The Daily Mail. This morning, the rapper shared a sweet video of his daughter, Stormi.

In the cute clip, Stormi, dressed in a pink tank top, sits on her father’s lap. The two repeat “hi,” “bye,” and “all done” to each other. The video is captioned “Only love. Us vs The Globe.”

Over the weekend, Travis and Stormi have been seen vacationing with Kylie Jenner in Turks and Caicos. The billionaire is currently on a girls’ trip to celebrate an upcoming summer bodycare release for her company, Kylie Skin. Recent photos show the reality star holding Stormi, posing with friends Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolao, Sofia Richie, makeup artist Ariel Tejada, and her assistant Victoria Villarroel, shares People. In another Instagram post, the adorable family is seen embracing in front of Kylie’s private pink-and-white jet. The reality star snapped yet another pic of her and her daughter hugging, while wearing matching striped bathing suits.

Both Kylie and the “SICKO MODE” singer are reportedly ready to try for more children as soon as possible.

“Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling,” revealed an insider to People. “Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying.”

Kylie has previously asserted she wants a big family.

“I do want to have more — when, is the question. Like, I want seven girls and then maybe I’ll consider having a boy,” she said while filming a makeup tutorial with YouTuber James Charles.

Kylie’s desire for Stormi to have numerous brothers and sisters makes sense. The 21-year-old is the youngest of nine siblings.

In December 2018, Travis Scott revealed he wants to tie the knot with the social media mogul, reported People.

The couple has been together since April 2017 and conceived their daughter three weeks after meeting. Travis, born Jacques Berman Webster II, believes Kylie is the one for him.

“It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need [Kylie] with me to operate. She’s that one,'” gushed the 28-year-old. “We’ll get married soon. I just got to sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

While Travis initially hoped for a son, he is ecstatic to have a daughter.

“When Stormi was born, I was like, ‘Life is fire, bro,'” he said.

Fans assume Travis will feel the same way about his future children.

To see more of Kylie, Travis, and Stormi, be sure to watch this upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.