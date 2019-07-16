Sofia Richie Shows Off Slamming Bikini Body On Turks & Caicos Vacation With Kylie Jenner

Sofia Richie is heating up Instagram. The 20-year-old model has been making headlines for joining Kylie Jenner on a luxurious Turks and Caicos vacation to celebrate Kylie Skin’s summer drop. The beauty brand’s high-profile “Kylie Skin Summer Trip” has already sent fans sizzling bikini snaps of Sofia sunning herself, but there’s been an update.

Earlier today, Sofia updated her Instagram. Two photos showcasing a cheetah-print bikini appeared to be a continuation from yesterday’s photos – while these had featured Sofia and her two-piece out in sun-drenched balcony settings, today’s snaps saw the model shot indoors. Sofia had been photographed amid marbled floors and archways that had a Grecian feel. Clearly, the glitzy interiors came with a goddess to match. Sofia and her impossibly tiny bikini were wowing in every way possible – this blonde comes with a beautiful face as well as a killer body.

Sofia’s first photo was a full-length shot. The model was leaning against a white-crested pillar and flaunting her lithe frame with her arms above her head. The snap had sent out a fair amount of underboob, but this was no raunchy update. With her head thrown back and her eyes closed, Sofia was channeling a peaceful and serene vibe – which seemed enhanced by natural sunlight pouring into the room.

Sofia’s second photo offered a touch more interaction. Here, the blonde was seated with her back against the pillar. Fans were still getting a sensational bikini display, but they were also treated to Sofia’s face. The model had thrown the camera a direct gaze that seemed pensive and a touch blank, but it wasn’t holding back on the beauty.

Sofia comes as a headline-maker for multiple reasons. The model’s standalone career in the fashion world is growing, although fans mostly seem out to discuss her relationship with Scott Disick – the 36-year-old ex-boyfriend and baby daddy to Kourtney Kardashian embarked on his romance with Sofia back in 2017. Disick co-parents three children with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, although Sofia’s growing closeness to the family now sees her regularly papped with the Talentless founder’s brood. Given that Sofia is only 20, her being significantly younger than Scott is also a talking point.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald about her relationship, Sofia appeared content.

“We are very happy, very lovey dovey. We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have. We have always had that best friend connection and from there it has really worked out. I am so happy,” she said.

Fans wishing to see more of Sofia should follow her Instagram.