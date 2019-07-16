Kim Kardashian Stuns In Skintight Red Outfit In Sultry New Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian is currently promoting her new “Sooo Fire” makeup line, and she dressed accordingly for her latest social media post.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share a couple of sultry new photos, in which she is seen donning a fiery red skintight outfit. Kim paired a long-sleeved red top with a matching figure-hugging skirt, allowing her to showcase her world-famous curves.

She also wore full-on glamorous makeup, including a smokey red and golden eye shadow, using the shades from her new palette. The 38-year-old rocked lots of contour that helped enhance her prominent cheekbones even further, as well as a bright gloss on her full lips to complete the exquisite look. She also wore her signature long raven locks down in a slightly messy style with a center part.

Kim told her whopping 144 million Instagram followers that she was inspired to create this new bold line so that she could have a kit that she could go to whenever she wanted to up her makeup game and “look fire” — considering she usually goes for neutral color palettes in her day-to-day life, with the exception of when she has a special event to attend.

The mother-of-four’s fans were clearly into her new pictures, which racked up over half-a-million likes and more than 2,200 comments in just one hour. Many of her followers, famous and non-famous alike, took to the comment section to compliment both her looks and her new makeup line.

One of her best friends, Jonathan Cheban (who is often featured on KUWTK), was one of the first ones to comment, writing, “This is the most [fire emoji] vibe I love. Saudi hot vibes. Dubai glamour.”

Another one of her besties, LaLa Anthony, said, “This I love,” and publicist Tracy Romulus chimed in, “Sooo gorgeous,” followed by a series of fire emoji.

Just the day before, Kim posted a series of videos of herself and her friend and makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, in order to show her fans how to create a super-glam look using all the colors and products of her new line. Kim and Mario shared their usual back-and-forth banter, with the latter at one point calling the reality TV star a “little innocent valley girl.” This prompted Kim to offer the sass-charged response, “I’m from Beverly Hills.”

The pair proceeded to put together a quick five-minute makeup tutorial, to the delight of fans. One person even went on to comment, “Best duo best tutorials.”