Fans Bash Miley Cyrus After Posting Photo Shared By Jenelle Evans

People have been very angry with Jenelle Evans recently, so when Miley Cyrus shared a photo she tagged her in, fans were in an uproar. According to In Touch Weekly, the singer shared a photo of Jenelle’s stepdaughter, and people couldn’t be more disappointed in her.

Jenelle Evans was recently in a lot of trouble after her husband, David Eason, allegedly shot and killed their family pet. She got in so much trouble, in fact, she was without her children for a bit. Now that the case is closed, Jenelle has gotten all of her children back. That fact alone has already made people mad. Now, Miley Cyrus is showing what comes across as support for the former Teen Mom 2 star, and fans of Miley are not happy about it.

This all started when Jenelle posted photos of her stepdaughter, Maryssa, on her Instagram story. The young girl can be seen playing the drums. Jenelle wrote on the photo the title of Miley’s song in a hashtag: “#MOTHERSDAUGHTER,” and even tagged Miley in the picture. She concluded by writing “BY: Maryssa Eason.”

Since she was tagged, Miley Cyrus was able to see Maryssa jamming to one of her newest singles. Miley added the photo of Maryssa onto her own, personal Instagram story. This instantly caused backlash.

Fans could not get over the fact that Miley would post “a dog killer family” on her Instagram story for all of her followers to see. Fans mentioned that they didn’t get how Miley could claim to be an animal lover if she was willing to post photos of Maryssa after her dad shot and killed their dog, Nugget.

Loading...

Jenelle just recently regained custody of all of her children after the dog incident. Not only that, but she also lost her place on Teen Mom 2 due to stories that came out about Nugget.

Despite all the backlash she has gotten from this situation, though, according to The Inquisitr, the family has already adopted two more dogs. The new dogs are two Anatolian Shepherds and will be used to protect the family’s large farm. David is a big fan of the “unique” breed of dog that the two new pups are.

“They are one of the most unique types of dog I have ever seen and have the best temperament and disposition of any dog I have ever owned,” David said. “They are a livestock guardian breed and do not mind eating and sleeping with all our animals on The Land!”